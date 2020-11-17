Aware Extends Biometric Security Market Leadership With Acquisition Of AFIX Product Line
With Addition of AFIX, Aware Provides a Comprehensive Family of ABIS Products
BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has acquired the AFIX suite of biometric products from Maxar
Technologies. The addition of AFIX, which provides turnkey face and fingerprint biometric matching and forensic analysis software for small and medium-sized law enforcement and government agencies,
extends the Aware ABIS product family.
With the AFIX product line and expertise, Aware is positioned for growth across a broad segment of ABIS customers, including small to large government agencies and enterprises across multiple verticals.
“Customers that have relied on Aware to provide the most full-featured, flexible, reliable and durable biometric security and forensic technologies on the market are asking for more choices in how the solutions are aligned to fit their individual needs,” said Robert Eckel, CEO of Aware. “Our purchase of the AFIX line of biometric solutions gives us the ability to grow and serve a much broader customer base seeking everything from small, customized solutions to enterprise implementations that can scale to millions of identities.”
The global market for biometric technology is growing at nearly 20 percent per year as vertical industries in public, private and commercial sectors struggle to counter security threats. Government agencies of all sizes have been particularly active biometrics users for many use cases, including passenger processing, law enforcement, and civil registries for identity card issuance, voter registration and benefit disbursements. The combination of AFIX with AwareABIS and Aware’s Astra enables quick turnkey deployments or customized solutions to keep communities safe – no matter their size.
Complete Family of Offerings for ABIS
With the acquisition of AFIX, Aware now offers a complete family of offerings for ABIS across civil use cases and law enforcement, offering solutions and resources for any sized community. Specifically, this includes:
- AFIX systems, which have been installed in more than 500 sites across the U.S. and in more than 25 countries. The AFIX Tracker – an automated fingerprint, palmprint and latent print identification solution – is most often used in crime scene investigation applications. Most users are individual communities with populations of between 15,000 and 2 million, including sheriff’s offices in Polk County, Fla., and Harrison County, Miss.; and police departments in Denton, Texas, and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- AwareABIS, used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication, provides fingerprint-, face-, and iris-based search, biometric deduplication, civil identity proofing, national ID confirmation and border management, with individual deployments serving between 2-30 million identities or more. AwareABIS leverages BioSP (Biometric Services Platform), Aware’s market-leading workflow and integration server to achieve unsurpassed configurability and ease of integration to existing IT infrastructures. It utilizes Aware’s high-performance, NIST-tested Nexa face, fingerprint, and iris matching algorithms, as well as top-tier fingerprint algorithms from trusted partners. AwareABIS is fast, scalable, and fault tolerant.
-
Aware’s Astra is the scalable, fault tolerant, configurable matching subsystem that provides the speed and accuracy of the AwareABIS platform. For commercial partners that
provide their own business processes and workflows, Astra in stand-alone mode is the ideal way to plug high speed and accurate finger, face, iris and voice verification and identification into
their solution offerings.
