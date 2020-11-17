Aware Extends Biometric Security Market Leadership With Acquisition Of AFIX Product Line

With the AFIX product line and expertise, Aware is positioned for growth across a broad segment of ABIS customers, including small to large government agencies and enterprises across multiple verticals.

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. , a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has acquired the AFIX suite of biometric products from Maxar Technologies. The addition of AFIX, which provides turnkey face and fingerprint biometric matching and forensic analysis software for small and medium-sized law enforcement and government agencies, extends the Aware ABIS product family.

“Customers that have relied on Aware to provide the most full-featured, flexible, reliable and durable biometric security and forensic technologies on the market are asking for more choices in how the solutions are aligned to fit their individual needs,” said Robert Eckel, CEO of Aware. “Our purchase of the AFIX line of biometric solutions gives us the ability to grow and serve a much broader customer base seeking everything from small, customized solutions to enterprise implementations that can scale to millions of identities.”

The global market for biometric technology is growing at nearly 20 percent per year as vertical industries in public, private and commercial sectors struggle to counter security threats. Government agencies of all sizes have been particularly active biometrics users for many use cases, including passenger processing, law enforcement, and civil registries for identity card issuance, voter registration and benefit disbursements. The combination of AFIX with AwareABIS and Aware’s Astra enables quick turnkey deployments or customized solutions to keep communities safe – no matter their size.

Complete Family of Offerings for ABIS

With the acquisition of AFIX, Aware now offers a complete family of offerings for ABIS across civil use cases and law enforcement, offering solutions and resources for any sized community. Specifically, this includes: