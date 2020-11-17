 

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded Best Retail REIT (U.S.) 2020 By CFI.co

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today that Capital Finance International (CFI.co), a London-based financial news organization, has presented ROIC with its 2020 award for Best Retail REIT (U.S.).

According to CFI.co’s announcement, the award reflects ROIC’s strategic vision, resilient spirit, and a corporate culture marked by the care that the company shows customers, employees, communities and the planet. CFI.co also commended ROIC for its ongoing ESG-focused initiatives.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “We are gratified to have earned CFI.co’s award and believe it reflects our long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and sustainably, as well as the strong relationships that we have fostered in the communities that our necessity-based shopping centers serve.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net. 

Carol Merriman, Investor Relations
858-255-7426
cmerriman@roireit.net

