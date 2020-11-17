Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded Best Retail REIT (U.S.) 2020 By CFI.co

According to CFI.co’s announcement, the award reflects ROIC’s strategic vision, resilient spirit, and a corporate culture marked by the care that the company shows customers, employees, communities and the planet. CFI.co also commended ROIC for its ongoing ESG-focused initiatives.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “We are gratified to have earned CFI.co’s award and believe it reflects our long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and sustainably, as well as the strong relationships that we have fostered in the communities that our necessity-based shopping centers serve.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

