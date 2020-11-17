Viking Energy Group Announces Q3 Results

Revenues were $10.15 million as compared to $9.00 million in Q-3 2019.

Net Loss was ($18.03 million) as compared to net income of $1.42 million in Q-3 2019, the majority of which loss was attributable to non-cash items, including: a Change in the Fair Value of the Company’s Derivatives (i.e. hedging contracts) ($5.02 mm); Amortization of Debt Discount ($3.23 mm); Value of Stock issuances ($3.24 mm); Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($2.57 mm); and Impairment of Oil Properties due to drop in commodity prices ($2.50 mm)

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.97 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2020 as compared to $4.38 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period ending Sept. 30, 2020 was $14.02 million, as compared to $14.72 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019.

James Doris, Viking’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our Q3 results, especially given the unprecedented conditions during the period, namely the combined effect of the pandemic, regional weather issues, political uncertainty and general economic instability.”

About Viking Energy Group, Inc.

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on acquiring, enhancing and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. The company has assets in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. For additional information, please visit: https://www.vikingenergygroup.com .

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited):

Summary Financial Results For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2020 Total Revenue - Oil and Gas $ 6,376,501 $ 27,081,506 $ 31,487,202 Lease Operating Costs (LOE) 2,957,073 9,004,334 13,147,640 Revenue in excess of lease operating costs $ 3,419,428 $ 18,077,172 $ 18,339,562 LOE as a % of Total Revenue 46% 33% 42% Revenue in excess of lease operating costs as a % of Total Revenue 54% 67% 58%

Note: The figures referenced in the summaries above are approximate and in most cases have been rounded to the nearest $100,000. For specific amounts, please refer to Viking’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available under "Investors -- SEC Filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com .

ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited):

Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,944,764) $ 1,419,130 $ (18,034,807) Non-Cash / Non-Operating Items Stock Based Compensation 680,156 402,451 3,235,200 Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives 342,318 (5,539,255) 5,018,338 Interest expense including amortization of debt discount 1,676,458 5,642,912 8,556,049 Accretion - ARO 40,081 72,042 119,659 Income tax benefit (expense) (33,548) - - Impairment of oil and gas properties - - 2,500,000 Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 412,669 2,379,725 2,573,183 Total Non-Cash Items 3,118,134 2,957,875 22,002,429 Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,370 $ 4,377,005 $ 3,967,622 Adjusted EBITDA For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ (8,452,863) $ (9,220,005) $ (15,458,598) Non-Cash / Non-Operating Items Stock Based Compensation 1,898,255 444,533 3,686,582 Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives 1,330,102 (267,688) (8,569,093) Interest expense including amortization of debt discount 5,276,946 16,550,129 22,826,768 Accretion - ARO 137,858 230,269 360,937 Income tax benefit (expense) (910,827) - - Impairment of oil and gas properties - - 2,500,000 Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 1,362,306 6,978,604 8,671,593 Total Non-Cash Items 9,094,640 23,935,847 29,476,787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 641,777 $ 14,715,842 $ 14,018,189

