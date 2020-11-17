InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company focused on growing its live stream platform aimed at serving the needs of music artists and the entertainment community in general, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Friendable’s flagship offering is Fan Pass, a specialized platform designed to break down the barrier between artists and their fans. With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists, as well as an all-access pass to all artists on the app. The livestreaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content ‘channels’, LIVE event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which serve as revenue streams for each artist.