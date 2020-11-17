 

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company focused on growing its live stream platform aimed at serving the needs of music artists and the entertainment community in general, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Friendable’s flagship offering is Fan Pass, a specialized platform designed to break down the barrier between artists and their fans. With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists, as well as an all-access pass to all artists on the app. The livestreaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content ‘channels’, LIVE event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which serve as revenue streams for each artist.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Friendable, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Friendable Inc.

“As the live stream market continues to open up new revenue streams for artists, it seems there is no end in sight with some of the latest growth projections for our industry. On November 4, 2020, Grand View Research Inc. published, ‘The global music streaming market size is estimated to reach USD 76.9 billion by 2027, as the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027’. This, along with the internal growth metrics we are experiencing firsthand, has us all very excited about the future, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to begin spreading the word about Fan Pass. The entire IBN team has been extremely hands-on, and their distribution/reach is certainly a must-have for a growing publicly traded company like ours,” states Robert Rositano, CEO of Friendable.

Seite 1 von 3
Friendable Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc. NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company focused on growing its live stream platform aimed at serving the needs of music artists and the entertainment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...