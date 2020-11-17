InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc.
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company focused on growing its live stream platform aimed at serving the needs of music artists and the
entertainment community in general, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.
Friendable’s flagship offering is Fan Pass, a specialized platform designed to break down the barrier between artists and their fans. With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists, as well as an all-access pass to all artists on the app. The livestreaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content ‘channels’, LIVE event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which serve as revenue streams for each artist.
As part of the Client Partner relationship with Friendable, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Friendable Inc.
“As the live stream market continues to open up new revenue streams for artists, it seems there is no end in sight with some of the latest growth projections for our industry. On November 4, 2020, Grand View Research Inc. published, ‘The global music streaming market size is estimated to reach USD 76.9 billion by 2027, as the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027’. This, along with the internal growth metrics we are experiencing firsthand, has us all very excited about the future, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to begin spreading the word about Fan Pass. The entire IBN team has been extremely hands-on, and their distribution/reach is certainly a must-have for a growing publicly traded company like ours,” states Robert Rositano, CEO of Friendable.
0 Kommentare