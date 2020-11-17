 

SwarmConnect Offers Video Conferencing Solution for the Holidays

TULSA, OK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces SwarmConnect video conferencing solution to help bring friends and families together over the internet for the holidays.

SwarmConnect video conferencing is a great way for families and friends to stay connected over the holiday season while maintaining safe social protocols.

Our video conferencing packages allow up to 20 friends and family members to join in on a virtual video celebration to meet, laugh, and share greetings from wherever they may be. Users can also play video and audio from around the web, and exchange images and chat during their virtual live holiday events.

SwarmConnect would like to provide a platform solution for family and friends to remain in touch, and maybe share a laugh and not feel as separated from one another during these difficult times.

Together we can get through these trying times, and SwarmConnect would like to do its part in helping keep us connected to the ones we love.

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


Disclaimer

