 

C-Bond Systems Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Positive Net Income for Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  60   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, including record quarterly revenue and positive net income inclusive of a one-time gain attributable to the extinguishment of the Company’s convertible debt.

Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

  • Achieved record quarterly revenue of $253,000.
  • Repaid in full all convertible debt and redeemed all Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • Entered into a $1.2 million supply agreement with an international distributor for C-Bond nanoShield and received an initial purchase order in excess of $100,000. This distributor must purchase at least an additional $1.1 million of C-Bond nanoShield in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in the 10 countries it operates.
  • Entered into a $1 million exclusive distribution agreement for MB-10 Tablets and FN Nano products with a prominent distributor in India. This distributor must purchase at least $1 million of the Company’s disinfection products in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in India.
  • Received an initial purchase order for MB-10 Tablets in excess of $80,000 from a Southeast Asian distributor.
  • Entered into a supply agreement with a leading national vehicle protection solutions provider to private label C-Bond nanoShield.
  • Announced a distribution agreement with F&I provider American Guardian Warranty Solutions for C-Bond nanoShield.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2020 was very significant for the Company as we achieved record quarterly revenue and repaid in full all outstanding convertible debt,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “We also entered into noteworthy international distribution agreements for C-Bond nanoShield and MB-10 Tablets during the third quarter, which will allow us to expand our global reach and grow our business. Here in the U.S., we are pleased with the increased adoption by F&I (finance and insurance) and vehicle warranty solutions providers of C-Bond nanoShield and look forward to continued momentum in this sector.”

