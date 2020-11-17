Arizona’s Prop 207 Passes to Legalize Recreational Cannabis in Arizona While American Green (ERBB) Makes Progress to Triple its Cannabis Production in 2021
PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green’s (ERBB:OTC) president, David Gwyther, announced that cannabis recreational use has finally come to Arizona following the overwhelming passage of
Arizona’s Proposition 207 -- the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. Coupled with the President-elect’s promise to decriminalize
cannabis on a federal level, American Green believes that this coming year is shaping up to be its best year yet.
The Company now plans to ask our State’s Congressional Delegation to consider federally legalizing cannabis, even if the bill included the ability of states who are not willing to go along to exempt themselves from the regulation if they so desired -- similar to the legislation that passed to end prohibition. “We anticipated recreational use happening in Arizona for the past 2 years, and the timing of the AZ bill’s passage couldn’t have worked out better for the company,” said David Gwyther, American Green’s president and chairman.
The company’s news on Oct 28th announcing its plan to triple its current cannabis production under American Green’s management seems perfectly timed. Since the company’s recently announced search to expand in late October, American Green has identified several prospective cultivation sites in the Phoenix area and anticipates keeping its shareholders and other interest-holders informed of its property selection as the process progresses.
According to its grow division manager, American Green doesn’t just grow cannabis...the company delivers some of the best cannabis available in Arizona on behalf of its licensor. With few exceptions (for security purposes) the American Grow Operation can be viewed LIVE every weekday by going to https://americangreen.com/live/ on your web browser.
The grow is also available by going to YouTube or by clicking HERE. (Be sure to subscribe)
In other news, The American Green CBD Emporium is well stocked with some very high quality CBD offerings -- all at very reasonable prices with its Thanksgiving Specials. Check out American Green’s newest product offerings including its: 50mg CBD Capsules (Sleep Formula), 25mg Water Soluble Powder (10 Pack) and our 1000mg CBD Balm. Or, shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Capsules, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.
