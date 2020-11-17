Arizona’s Prop 207 Passes to Legalize Recreational Cannabis in Arizona While American Green (ERBB) Makes Progress to Triple its Cannabis Production in 2021

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green’s (ERBB:OTC) president, David Gwyther, announced that cannabis recreational use has finally come to Arizona following the overwhelming passage of Arizona’s Proposition 207 -- the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. Coupled with the President-elect’s promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level, American Green believes that this coming year is shaping up to be its best year yet.



The Company now plans to ask our State’s Congressional Delegation to consider federally legalizing cannabis, even if the bill included the ability of states who are not willing to go along to exempt themselves from the regulation if they so desired -- similar to the legislation that passed to end prohibition. “We anticipated recreational use happening in Arizona for the past 2 years, and the timing of the AZ bill’s passage couldn’t have worked out better for the company,” said David Gwyther, American Green’s president and chairman.