 

A.I.S. Resources Signs Fosterville-Toolleen and Kingston Gold Project Agreements and Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire the Fosterville-Toolleen and Kingston Gold Projects.

Our Primary Focus is the Fosterville-Toolleen Drill-ready Gold Project
AIS’s primary focus in the near term will be to make Fosterville-Toolleen drill ready. Exploration Licence EL006001 is located only 12 km from and is the closest property to Kirkland Lake's 9 Moz Au* Fosterville Gold Mine. The Fosterville Mine is the biggest producing mine in Victoria, Australia (619,000oz in 2019) and one of the richest grade mines in the world at 31gm/t gold. To date the Fosterville Mine has produced more than 2million oz of gold worth more than US$3.7 billion at today’s prices. Fosterville-Toolleen covers an area of 26 km2 approximately the same size as the Fosterville Mine’s 28 km2.

The AIS management team is delighted with the acquisition because:

  • approximately 30-45oz of gold nuggets have been located on the Exploration Licence,
  • an open cut alluvial mine has been operated and there are two unnamed historic shafts.

With the Mt Williams fault nearby there are many geological similarities to the Fosterville Mine. There is significant market anticipation on the results of the Dept. of Jobs Precincts and Regions tender for block 3 and block 4, which will be awarded in March 2021 and are adjacent to Toolleen. Earth Resources Victoria estimated that 75 million oz of gold remains undiscovered in central Victoria.

AIS Resources Prepares for Drilling
Preparations are being made to conduct a Deep Ground Penetrating Radar (DGPR) geophysics program on the property in December 2020 and a geochemical soil survey to continue the work completed to date. This will enhance the targeting of drill locations, which is scheduled for the new year.

Fig 1.: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cab1d31-f823-446a ... 

Fosterville Goldfield’s Rich Geological Structure
The Fosterville goldfield is hosted in Lower Ordovician turbidite sediments and is located in the eastern margin of the Bendigo-Ballarat Geological Zone. The sediments are an undifferentiated sequence of sandstones, siltstones and shales, which have subsequently been folded. The same geology can be seen on the Fosterville-Toolleen property. Faults are well developed throughout the area, with the Fosterville Fault being the dominant structure exhibiting a strike length of >8km. The Fosterville goldfield is composed of numerous deposits, which are located along two main controlling structures: The Fosterville Fault and the O'Dwyers South Line.

