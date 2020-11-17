U.S. Retail Cannabis Sales on Pace to Rise 40% in 2020, Near $37 Billion by 2024

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even during the pandemic, there are companies and even industries that are growing not in spite of the pandemic, but because of the restrictions that are part and parcel of the pandemic. People are staying home and the games market, the meetings platforms and other web based services are growing… as is the legal cannabis market. People are looking for not only recreational uses, which have increased due to the stay at home restrictions, but also health and medical well being of individuals has steadily risen. A recent article in industry publication, the Marijuana Business Daily, projected that retail sales of medical and recreational cannabis in the United States are on pace to eclipse $15 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of approximately 40% over 2019 sales figures, according to exclusive projections from the 2020 edition of their Marijuan Business Factbook. They added that: "While there's no definitive answer, data suggests consumers from Generation Z – those born in 1997 and later – and consumers who continue to transition out of the illicit market and into the licensed, legal channel contributed to the growth." Active Companies in the industry include CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), Grow Generation Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI).

Marijuana Business Daily continued saying that: "Total U.S. sales could rise as high as $37 billion by 2024… Despite short-term uncertainty, the long-term potential of the cannabis industry remains intact. Sharp sales increases in recently launched medical marijuana programs – as well as continued gains in adult-use markets – are expected to fuel much of the industry's growth over the coming years." New MMJ markets including Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania are booming, more than offsetting lost medical sales in markets that have legalized adult-use sales, such as Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan.