DGAP-News: CrossLend GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CrossLend supports alternative lenders across Europe to be accredited for government-guarantee schemes by building the bridge towards institutional investors



17.11.2020 / 14:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CrossLend supports alternative lenders across Europe to be accredited for government-guarantee schemes by building the bridge towards institutional investors



During the pandemic, Berlin-based fintech CrossLend has been providing its technology to alternative lenders, helping them to better showcase their investment opportunities to institutional investors. Being ready for institutional funding is often the missing piece for many originators to qualify for government-guaranteed loans and to become accredited lenders under national COVID-19 recovery schemes. CrossLend's infrastructure has provided a necessary bridge between originators and institutional investors, making critical COVID-19 business loans become more accessible across Europe, especially for those borrowers who are typically underserved by banks.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, European originators have been suffering from deteriorating loan portfolios, additional operational work caused by payment moratoria and an increasingly cautious and hesitant investor base. Many national governments have put in place support schemes where loans granted by originators are guaranteed or co-financed by the state.

However, these programmes were mainly designed for regular banks, and many alternative lenders failed to meet the strict requirements for government-backed support schemes. This constraint is not only detrimental to the alternative lenders themselves, but also detrimental to beneficiaries of the support schemes - the many small and medium sized companies around Europe who depend on such support schemes. Even before the pandemic, SMEs have generally been underserved by regular banks, which is why alternative lenders stepped into the gap in the market to provide funding. But these days, this important source of funding is coming up against many new challenges.