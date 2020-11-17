CLARA Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Mitigate Claims Escalation for Adjusters

CLARA’s suite of products harness AI and machine learning to continuously monitor claims and isolate any that demonstrate attributes or signals that predict escalation in cost and complexity. Once an at-risk claim is identified, CLARA suggests the appropriate level of services adjusters should use to keep the claim on the optimal path for its lifecycle. CLARA’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to employ CLARA’s technology seamlessly within ClaimCenter.

CLARA Analytics, Inc. (CLARA), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the commercial insurance industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that CLARA has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

“Adjusters have a tremendous workload at any given time,” said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of CLARA Analytics. “Because of this, they can, very reasonably, miss very subtle attributes or warning signs of a claim that indicate escalation or risk. Our partnership with Guidewire will bring our shared customers a solution that keeps an ‘extra set of eyes’ monitoring claims for these signs, especially those that are not easily recognizable to humans.”

“Earlier this year we shared that Guidewire made an investment in CLARA Analytics and we’re excited to now welcome them as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our partnership with CLARA will help to boost the productivity of adjusters twofold, giving adjusters streamlined access to CLARA’s cutting-edge technology within ClaimCenter. When adjusters can easily identify claims that are rising in cost or complexity, they are able to focus on the claims that really matter and take the optimal steps to ensure claims are resolved with the best outcome for all parties.”

About CLARA Analytics, Inc.

CLARA Analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use AI-based products. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives adjusters “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow CLARA Analytics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

