Network Upgrades Bring Five Times More Capacity to Alaska Communications’ Subsea Fiber

“Despite the pandemic, our engineers and network teams have been working diligently to expand and improve our network to bring high-speed broadband and IT services to customers,” said Diedre Williams, senior vice president, operations.

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) has completed major network upgrades to its subsea Northstar fiber line, increasing capacity by more than five times.

Network improvements to Northstar were completed last month. Upgrades to AKORN, the company’s other subsea fiber line, were completed about a year and half ago. Upgrades to both cables create an additional 5.8Tbps of capacity. This means more capacity for critical services like telehealth and distance learning, along with support for economic development and quality of life.

“We continue to strengthen our fiber infrastructure, especially at a time when access to broadband is so critical,” said Williams. “These network improvements demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with the advanced services they need to access work, education, healthcare and more.”

