CarLotz Appoints Tom Stoltz as Chief Financial Officer

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger that is subject to certain closing conditions with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), announced today that Tom Stoltz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective November 30, 2020. Stoltz will report to CarLotz CEO and co-founder Michael Bor.

Stoltz, a veteran senior finance professional with close to three decades of public and private company experience, brings extensive retail industry expertise to the role and most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Chicago-based Portillos Hot Dogs. Previously, Stoltz held roles with Fortune 500 companies Dollar General and Food Lion, as well as senior roles at a number of retail industry public and private companies.

“CarLotz has experienced incredible growth in recent years, and the transaction to become a public company will take the Company to the next level,” said Michael Bor, CEO and co-founder of CarLotz. “As the business rapidly scales, we are fortunate to have Tom join with his deep knowledge and skill set, coupled with his strong retail experience. I am confident that Tom’s experience will help us grow the business and execute against our long-term goals.”

Additionally, Stoltz previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Body Central, a prime destination for trendy women’s apparel at affordable prices, where he led a change in control capital raising transaction. Prior to Body Central, Mr. Stoltz served as the Chief Financial Officer of Citi Trends, Cato Corporation, and Fanatics, where he led the M&A process in 2011 to sell the family business to GSI Commerce. He has completed two prior IPOs in his career at Factory Card and Party Outlet in 1996 and again with Citi Trends in 2005.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional CarLotz team at this important inflection point in the growth of the Company,” said Stoltz. “CarLotz continues to produce exceptional annualized growth rates and the company’s future looks immensely promising as the only consignment-to-retail sales operation in the used vehicle industry. I am excited to build on CarLotz’ impressive track record of excellence and growth and look forward to working closely with Michael and the rest of CarLotz’ outstanding management team.”