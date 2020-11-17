 

Intrado Announces New Virtual Patient Communication Solutions Targeting Telemedicine

Company to offer interactive, secure communication tools to healthcare customers

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it will offer interactive healthcare communication tools specifically targeting telemedicine, including virtual visits and chatbots.

The new services, powered by QliqSOFT, are secure and HIPAA-compliant, enabling clinical collaboration. This solution delivers three essential elements for healthcare organizations:

  • Chatbots are changing the healthcare industry and offer a way to create, manage, and optimize virtual conversations with thousands of patients real-time with a click of a button.
  • Curbside check-in for patients, allowing healthcare facilities of all sizes to safely reopen their doors to see one patient at a time amid concerns of COVID-19 infection risks.
  • Virtual visits allow clinicians to initiate visits with a secure SMS message or email. Once patients enter the virtual room, they can interact with their provider via web-based chat and video call, as well as digitally sign paperwork and complete post-visit surveys.

“Our clients have one vendor to cover all their patient communication needs during a time when patient safety is critical. Intrado clients can automate mass communications through our patient engagement platforms to send custom URLs via text or QR codes via email. They leverage QliqSOFT technology to enable real-time 1:1 patient-provider interactions via secure messaging or AI chatbots,” said Vikram Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Notifications.

Intrado is building a notifications platform that connects patients with healthcare providers through an automated multichannel communications solution. These new features allow healthcare teams to increase accuracy, reduce wait times, address safety concerns and new guidelines, as well as improve patient outcomes.

“Finding a COVID-19 tracking and reporting solution for our students that was easy-to-use, collaborative, and effective was our main objective,” says Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “This new chatbot platform is being used by students, faculty, and staff to report a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 by an off-campus medical provider so that we can limit the spread of the virus. We’re able to increase efficiency in our clinics and ensure our campus remains open by leveraging a technology that’s unmatched by anything we’ve seen in the industry in recent times.”

The new Intrado solutions remove barriers and open the door for efficient, practical telehealth applications to Intrado’s healthcare clients. These new offerings provide real-time, secure HIPAA-compliant communication that connects healthcare providers with their patients safely and securely.

These new features, along with Intrado’s existing solutions, allow healthcare teams to increase accuracy, reduce wait times, address safety concerns and new guidelines, as well as improve patient outcomes.

For more information on Intrado’s Virtual Patient Engagement solution, please visit: www.intrado.com/en/life-safety/virtual-patient-engagement.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About QliqSOFT, Inc.

QliqSOFT is the leading provider of secure clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions for healthcare. From secure messaging and AI-Driven chatbots to video conferencing and telemedicine, over 1,000 hospitals, home health, and hospice organizations trust QliqSOFT to deliver HIPAA-compliant and real-time communication between doctors, nurses, caregivers, and patients. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com. 

CONTACT: Intrado Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578



