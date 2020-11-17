 

Conduent and Experian Health Team Up to Speed Patient Access to Prescription Drug Assistance during Pandemic and Beyond

Conduent’s expertise with Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) expedites drug therapies for uninsured and underinsured patients improving health amid high unemployment and uncertainty

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, has announced a commercial agreement with Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management products that include patient engagementpatient access and patient collections. The agreement enables Conduent’s digital IntelliHealth platform to connect with Experian’s consumer data and electronic income verification tool to speed prescription drug assistance approvals and shorten prescription fulfillment and time to therapy.

The collaboration is expected to streamline access to free prescription drug assistance benefiting up to 28 million Americans with no or limited healthcare coverage, and more than 12.6 million Americans reported to be jobless by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Healthcare Patient Benefits

Every year over $13 billion worth of prescription medicines are provided at no cost to people who can't afford their medications. To qualify for free prescription drugs, PAP applicants must demonstrate financial need by submitting evidence of family income, family size, and if applicable, their healthcare financial burden. Now patients have a quick and easy paperless proof of income option that eliminates the need for W-2 or tax return submission. Experian’s Patient Financial Clearance leverages credit bureau-exclusive predictors and verified income data to deliver real-time income estimation of all household income.

“Combining Conduent’s patient access technology with Experian’s data now provides a complete financial picture that can validate patient demographics in seconds and greatly improves delivery of patient assistance program services during a time of high need,” said Anthony Bianchini, General Manager Conduent Pharma Life Sciences. “The addition of Experian’s financial data tool aligns seamlessly with our continuing commitment to making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective for all.”

“Experian has a 40-year history of using data for good and our work with Conduent furthers that mission,” said Matt McGrath, Vice President of Pharmacy Strategy at Experian Health. “Our solution eliminates requiring a patient to locate and provide financial records, allowing the focus to be on recovery instead of worrying about how to obtain the right treatment.”

