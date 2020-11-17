GLS Group strengthens European network (FOTO)

Amsterdam (ots) -



"We are consistently driving forward the international capacity expansion andthe sustainable orientation of our Europe-wide network", explains MartinSeidenberg, CEO of the GLS Group. "This year has made it clear what an importantrole GLS plays in supplying the population. We see our investments as animportant pillar of future-oriented and cross-border parcel logistics."In 2020, the GLS Group opened more than twenty new locations throughout Europeand expanded the capacities of the existing facilities by up to 50 percent. Thelargest successfully implemented projects include investments in European hubs,such as Essen, Barcelona, Budapest or Poznan. Group-wide, more than 2,500additional employees in parcel handling and over 6,500 vehicles in delivery andlong-distance transport are deployed at the peak season."Our goal is to also handle the additional volume of international parcels forour customers smoothly and with the high quality they are accustomed to", saysSeidenberg. "We have also pushed ahead with the digitalisation of our parcellogistics - among other things with the latest generation of hand-held scannersfor simple and direct interaction with our customers during parcel delivery. Forthe international e-commerce business, we offer an uncomplicated, cross-borderreturns service to customers who target their online offering to differentcountries. With the international ShopReturn Service , GLS thus underlines itsEuropean strength."At the same time, the peak season at all GLS locations in Europe, the USA andCanada is accompanied by corona-related measures, focusing on the safety ofcustomers, employees and partners. Since the beginning of the pandemic, severalmillion euros have already been invested, among other things in equipping thelocations with appropriate protective equipment such as masks and disinfectants.The GLS GroupThe GLS Group provides reliable, high-quality parcel services to over 240,000customers, complemented by freight and express services. "Quality leader inparcel logistics" is GLS' guiding principle. Through wholly owned and partnercompanies, the GLS Group covers 40 countries and is globally connected viacontractual agreements. With its ground based network, GLS is one of the leadingparcel service providers in Europe. The Group also operates through wholly ownedsubsidiaries in Canada and on the West Coast of the USA. The GLS networkconsists of c. 70 central and regional transhipment points and c. 1,400 depotswhich are supported by c. 28,000 final mile delivery vehicles and c.4,000 longdistance trucks. GLS employs c. 19,000 people. In the 2019/20 fiscal year GLSgenerated revenues of 3.6 billion euros and delivered 667 million parcels.