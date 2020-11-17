 

GLS Group strengthens European network (FOTO)

Amsterdam (ots) -

- Significant investment in the expansion of the European network
- Parcel volume expected to reach record level
- Covid-19: Continued focus on hygiene and occupational safety measures

The international parcel logistics company expects 30 to 40 percent more volume
in the autumn and Christmas season. In 2020, the GLS Group invests more than 150
million euros in the expansion of the European network.

"We are consistently driving forward the international capacity expansion and
the sustainable orientation of our Europe-wide network", explains Martin
Seidenberg, CEO of the GLS Group. "This year has made it clear what an important
role GLS plays in supplying the population. We see our investments as an
important pillar of future-oriented and cross-border parcel logistics."

In 2020, the GLS Group opened more than twenty new locations throughout Europe
and expanded the capacities of the existing facilities by up to 50 percent. The
largest successfully implemented projects include investments in European hubs,
such as Essen, Barcelona, Budapest or Poznan. Group-wide, more than 2,500
additional employees in parcel handling and over 6,500 vehicles in delivery and
long-distance transport are deployed at the peak season.

"Our goal is to also handle the additional volume of international parcels for
our customers smoothly and with the high quality they are accustomed to", says
Seidenberg. "We have also pushed ahead with the digitalisation of our parcel
logistics - among other things with the latest generation of hand-held scanners
for simple and direct interaction with our customers during parcel delivery. For
the international e-commerce business, we offer an uncomplicated, cross-border
returns service to customers who target their online offering to different
countries. With the international ShopReturn Service , GLS thus underlines its
European strength."

At the same time, the peak season at all GLS locations in Europe, the USA and
Canada is accompanied by corona-related measures, focusing on the safety of
customers, employees and partners. Since the beginning of the pandemic, several
million euros have already been invested, among other things in equipping the
locations with appropriate protective equipment such as masks and disinfectants.

The GLS Group

The GLS Group provides reliable, high-quality parcel services to over 240,000
customers, complemented by freight and express services. "Quality leader in
parcel logistics" is GLS' guiding principle. Through wholly owned and partner
companies, the GLS Group covers 40 countries and is globally connected via
contractual agreements. With its ground based network, GLS is one of the leading
parcel service providers in Europe. The Group also operates through wholly owned
subsidiaries in Canada and on the West Coast of the USA. The GLS network
consists of c. 70 central and regional transhipment points and c. 1,400 depots
which are supported by c. 28,000 final mile delivery vehicles and c.4,000 long
distance trucks. GLS employs c. 19,000 people. In the 2019/20 fiscal year GLS
generated revenues of 3.6 billion euros and delivered 667 million parcels.

For more information, visit https://gls-group.com .

Further news, features and the media library can be found at
https://www.gls-newsroom.de/EN

Contact:

Anne Putz, Head of Communication & Marketing
e-mail: mailto:presse@gls-germany.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118262/4765813
OTS: GLS Germany GmbH & Co. OHG


