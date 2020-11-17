 

RIB Software SE expands its stake in Winjit, the leading IoT, AI & ML, Blockchain and Fintech software provider to 51%

RIB Software SE expands its stake in Winjit, the leading IoT, AI & ML, Blockchain and Fintech software provider to 51%

RIB Software SE expands its stake in Winjit, the leading IoT, AI & ML, Blockchain and Fintech software provider to 51%

Singapore & Nashik, India, 17 November 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the increase of its stake from 15% to 51% in Winjit, a leading Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain and Fintech solutions provider, with a presence in all major locations in the world.

Following the first acquisition of 15% in Winjit in August 2019 and reviewing the opportunity presented by the rapid development of IoT, AI, ML and Blockchain technology, RIB has increased its investment to 51% in Winjit. RIB has also the option to acquire additional 24.5% in 2021 and the remaining 24.5% in 2022 through call option to become the 100% shareholder of Winjit.

Winjit has successfully built solutions for varied industries with an AI-first approach incorporating the best emerging technology. More than ten years it has displayed its expertise in congregating IoT, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing into its solutions. Winjit's technology platforms - PredictSense, IoTSense, VisionSense and KonnectSense - have facilitated businesses to drive their products and services to greater heights of innovation.

The increased investment in Winjit will strengthen RIB's R&D capability in IoT, AI, Blockchain and Fintech for the AEC industry and accelerate the integration of the best of today's emerging technologies into the MTWO Cloud. This will help to create more connected, smarter and sustainable construction.

Tom Wolf, CEO and Chairman of RIB Software SE: "On the basis of the substantial business growth of Winjit and the advancement of their technologies over the past year, we have decided to expand our investment in Winjit. I am happy to see the great performance of Winjit under the leadership of visionary entrepreneurs, Abhijit Junagade and Ashwin Kandoi. Furthermore I believe the future integration of IoT, AI and Blockchain technology into MTWO Cloud will put us in a unique position in the market to provide a complete and smart construction cloud solution to companies in the construction and real estate industry."

