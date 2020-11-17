Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Extension of Employment Agreement of President and CEO Mike George and Planned Retirement at the End of 2021

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) today announced that President and CEO Mike George has extended his employment agreement through the end of 2021 and will be retiring from the company at that time. The early announcement allows ample time for transition planning and an executive search process.

“After leading QVC and Qurate Retail for nearly half the life of the company, I will be retiring at the end of 2021. This decision was made with careful consideration for our company, team members, partners and shareholders,” said Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “The company is well positioned to thrive in this new era of retail by providing differentiated experiences across traditional commerce and new media platforms. We have many strong leaders and a committed and passionate team who will continue to grow our business by providing unique products and an incredible customer experience across every touchpoint.”