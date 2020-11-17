Easterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit’s Virtual REITworld 2020 Investor Conference

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Investor Conference, taking place virtually from November 17 – 19, 2020. In addition, members of its management team will deliver a virtual company presentation to registered institutional investors at 10:30 am Eastern Time on November 19, 2020. More information about this year’s event is available here: https://www.reit.com/events/reitworld.

Electronic copies of the written materials to be provided to investors in connection with the meetings can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the Company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

