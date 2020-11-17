 

Tetra Tech Wins $150 Million U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer Contract

17.11.2020, 15:00   

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command awarded the Company a $150 million, multiple-award, architect and engineering services contract to support facilities at locations worldwide.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide services for the modernization of systems related to fuel storage and distribution, emergency backup power, and fire protection and spill containment. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions in sustainable infrastructure design, including waterfront protection and stormwater management.

“The U.S. Navy has been a valued client for more than 50 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to support the Navy’s sustainable infrastructure initiatives.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

