Heritage Global Inc. Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced the appointment of Kelly Sharpe to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sharpe will also serve as the Board’s Financial Expert and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

"Kelly brings over 20 years of extensive financial, operational and senior management experience in high growth companies. She has valuable expertise across several industries including many years in the Industrial Asset and Valuation sector at DoveBid Inc., helping to guide the growth of that company’s revenues 10X in the first three years of operation. We are looking forward to benefiting from Kelly’s strategic financial guidance and strong business acumen as we continue to grow the company," stated Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Global Inc.