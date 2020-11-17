 

Heritage Global Inc. Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced the appointment of Kelly Sharpe to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sharpe will also serve as the Board’s Financial Expert and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

"Kelly brings over 20 years of extensive financial, operational and senior management experience in high growth companies. She has valuable expertise across several industries including many years in the Industrial Asset and Valuation sector at DoveBid Inc., helping to guide the growth of that company’s revenues 10X in the first three years of operation. We are looking forward to benefiting from Kelly’s strategic financial guidance and strong business acumen as we continue to grow the company," stated Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Global Inc.

Ms. Sharpe currently serves as President of Exec Xcel Inc., an executive coaching and consulting company. Previously Ms. Sharpe held executive positions as CEO of Sharpe Energy in the Energy sector, Chief Financial Officer for Openwave Mobility and Openwave Messaging in the Mobile Telecommunications Industry, and Chief Financial Officer for Carrier IQ, Inc., a provider of Mobile Service Intelligence Solutions to the Wireless Industry.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Disclaimer

