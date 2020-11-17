Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell Named Executive of the Year by the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the GovCon Awards,” said Caswell. “This is a testament to the commitment of every single Maximus employee to achieve our goal of helping government serve the people. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced tremendous challenges, such as moving to remote work and shifting requirements from our current customers. I’m proud that we were able to overcome these challenges and step-up to assist many citizens in new ways, whether through contact tracing or supporting applicants for unemployment benefits. I am grateful for being recognized and share this award with all of the Maximus team.”

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced its CEO, Bruce Caswell, has received the Greater Washington GovCon Awards’ Executive of the Year for companies with more than $300 million in revenue. The prestigious GovCon Awards, hosted annually by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC), recognize the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's government contracting sector.

Caswell was recognized for his contributions in reshaping Maximus into the government contracting powerhouse it is today. He led the $400M acquisition of citizen engagement center projects, spearheaded the Company’s support for federal and state governments with their pandemic response, and is positioning the Company to become a leader in delivering digital transformation and clinical health capabilities that enable governments to enhance delivery of services to citizens.

Caswell became CEO on April 1, 2018 and has served as President since 2014. Over his 16 years at Maximus, he has held several senior leadership roles overseeing key segments of the Company’s business. Caswell brings 30 years of public sector health and human services experience in the domains of management consulting, systems integration and operations related to the delivery of complex solutions to federal, state and provincial government clients.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005311/en/