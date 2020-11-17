 

Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell Named Executive of the Year by the Greater Washington GovCon Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced its CEO, Bruce Caswell, has received the Greater Washington GovCon Awards’ Executive of the Year for companies with more than $300 million in revenue. The prestigious GovCon Awards, hosted annually by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC), recognize the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's government contracting sector.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the GovCon Awards,” said Caswell. “This is a testament to the commitment of every single Maximus employee to achieve our goal of helping government serve the people. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced tremendous challenges, such as moving to remote work and shifting requirements from our current customers. I’m proud that we were able to overcome these challenges and step-up to assist many citizens in new ways, whether through contact tracing or supporting applicants for unemployment benefits. I am grateful for being recognized and share this award with all of the Maximus team.”

Caswell was recognized for his contributions in reshaping Maximus into the government contracting powerhouse it is today. He led the $400M acquisition of citizen engagement center projects, spearheaded the Company’s support for federal and state governments with their pandemic response, and is positioning the Company to become a leader in delivering digital transformation and clinical health capabilities that enable governments to enhance delivery of services to citizens.

Caswell became CEO on April 1, 2018 and has served as President since 2014. Over his 16 years at Maximus, he has held several senior leadership roles overseeing key segments of the Company’s business. Caswell brings 30 years of public sector health and human services experience in the domains of management consulting, systems integration and operations related to the delivery of complex solutions to federal, state and provincial government clients.

About Maximus
 Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Maximus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell Named Executive of the Year by the Greater Washington GovCon Awards Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced its CEO, Bruce Caswell, has received the Greater Washington GovCon Awards’ Executive of the Year for companies with more than $300 million in revenue. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call
03.11.20
Maximus Recognized by Military Times as a Top Employer for Veterans