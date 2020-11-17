New State-of-the-Art Pipe Fabrication Facility Brings New Jobs and Nationwide Distribution

Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Son L.P. , celebrated the grand opening of their new Trinity, Alabama facility with a ribbon-cutting event that attracted a number of high-profile attendees from the State of Alabama and the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA). Shambaugh is currently the largest MEP construction services contractor in Indiana and ranked the third largest specialty contractor in the United States.

Present at the PPF Ribbon Cutting Ceremony were: (from l.-r.) James Golinveaux, President and CEO, Viking Group; Rob Vincent, COO, National Fire Protection, Shambaugh; Griff Daughtridge President Nucor Sheet & Tubular; Shane Ray President National Fire Protection Association; Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, President, Alabama Public Service Commission; Jeremy Cooper Sales Manager Nucor Tubular; John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 82,000-square-foot fabrication facility, which has been under construction since January, will fabricate and deliver more than 20,000 individual sprinklers per week, and has the capacity to ship more than 1-million pounds of fabricated sprinkler pipe per week.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new facility,” said Rob Vincent, Shambaugh’s chief operating officer, fire protection. “By expanding our fabrication capabilities throughout the United States, our new shop will now serve a much larger geographic area. What’s even more exciting is that while we’re expanding our reach, we’re simultaneously bolstering our sustainability efforts by reducing fuel consumption and improving speed to market.”

With the opening of this new facility, Progressive Pipe Fabricators has also created 60 new jobs in Lawrence County.

“Being able to support the local community as an employer is something that makes all of us at Progress Pipe Fabricators extremely proud,” said Vincent. “I’m happy to report that with support from the State of Alabama Department of Commerce AIDT Division, we’ve successfully filled nearly all of those jobs.”

The new facility is located at 2060 Cooperage Way, Trinity, AL 35673.

