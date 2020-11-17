Central Garden & Pet Announces 2020 Investor Day

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, is pleased to announce its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. EST. The video event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Central’s senior leadership team and is expected to conclude by approximately 3:30 pm EST.

Questions may be submitted in advance through the webcast portal or the day of the event either through the webcast portal or by voice through the phone line.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, and OVER-N-OUT; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON and IRONITE; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE, FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, and K&H Pet Products. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has over 6,000 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

