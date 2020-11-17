Moody’s Analytics Strengthens Core CRE Platform

Customers of the Moody’s Analytics Real Estate Information Solutions (REIS) platform will now be able to see a nonfinancial corporate tenant’s long term credit rating and outlook assigned by our sister company, Moody’s Investors Service (if available), alongside performance and fundamental property-level data, in the REIS platform.

Moody’s Analytics has strengthened its core data and analytics platform for commercial real estate (CRE) with information on a building tenant’s creditworthiness, enabling industry professionals to examine the prospects of companies as tenants.

Together, credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and granular, property-level information from the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform create a framework for comparing future risks and opportunities across property types. CRE market participants can more easily distinguish the tenants and properties that represent greater credit risk and identify those that are displaying relative resilience, which has become even more critical during the COVID-19 crisis. Downgrades in credit ratings for specific groupings of firms may serve as an early warning signal for how commercial real estate will perform at a neighborhood and property level.

“The power of combining traditional real estate data with tenant credit ratings lies in the nuance it brings to property analysis, enabling more informed decision-making,” said Cristina Pieretti, Managing Director of CRE Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “It is the latest step on a journey of bringing together relevant capabilities from across the Moody’s organization to offer the CRE industry a distinctly powerful toolkit. We are committed to helping real estate industry participants navigate through shifting market dynamics with confidence.”

The REIS platform is a cornerstone of the growing suite of Moody’s Analytics technology-enabled CRE solutions for commercial lenders, real estate investors, brokers, and developers. Moody’s Analytics CRE solutions harness the expansive data and analytical expertise across the Moody’s organization to deliver integrated analysis of new and traditional metrics for better decision-making as the CRE marketplace evolves.

