Data I/O to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Imperial Capital 17th Annual (1st Virtual) Security Investor Conference (“SIC”) on December 2-3, 2020. The conference is being held over two days with a virtual presentation and virtual 1:1 meetings from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST on the first day and/or 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on the second day. For additional information, please visit http://imperialcapital-sic.com/.

Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2021. Data I/O will be presenting and conducting 1:1 meetings on a virtual basis.

Investors interested in meeting with management should contact the respective investment bank/brokerage firm representative or Jordan Darrow of Darrow Associates, IR for Data I/O, at jdarrow@darrowir.com.

Presentation materials will be made available on the morning of the conferences on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from COVID-19, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

