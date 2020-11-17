MediaAlpha to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 10, 2020

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (833) 350-1346 or (236) 389-2445, with passcode 2271129.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

