 

Bill.com Launches Tailored Offering for Wealth Management Firms to Help Deliver Bill Pay Services for High-Net-Worth Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMB) today announced a new offering for wealth management firms supporting high-net-worth clients. The solution enables firms to shift from a cumbersome and time-intensive approach to an automated and secure bill payment process.

“We understand that trust is especially crucial for high-net-worth families and individuals, which is why we are excited to announce a tailored offering for assisting family offices and wealth management firms as they oversee high volumes of vital assets, cashflows, investments and more,” said Tom Clayton, Bill.com Chief Revenue Officer. “Our solution offers the ease-of-use, transparency and security needed for effectively handling the money management of these valuable clients.”

For the thousands of wealth management firms, accounting firms and banks managing high-net-worth clients, the multitude of daily challenges faced can seem insurmountable. These can include wealth management advisors manually entering and approving bills, managing large volumes of bill pay quickly and confidentially, keeping detailed records and audit trails of all the different payments that their clients may engage in, and maintaining visibility of separate accounts to have a complete view of clients’ bill pay activities. These challenges have been further exacerbated amidst today’s global pandemic, with many of these advisors working remotely and clients relying on paper-based payment processes through the mail.

Bill.com’s offering for wealth management firms leverages all the benefits of its automated platform while addressing the unique needs of wealth management firms including:

  • Automated bill payments: Bill.com auto-enters invoice details for review, saving 50 percent of time managing clients’ bill pay. Easily route clients’ bills and review notes through pre-determined approval workflows.
  • Multiple flexible and fast payment options: Payment options include ACH, check, cards and international wire transfers for business payments with the ability to make same-day or next-day payments for those bills that can’t wait.
  • One secure platform for ease-of-mind: Designed with clients’ security and privacy in mind, the Bill.com platform keeps all bank account information private from vendors by making digital payments through the Bill.com account. Enables easy access for clients from any device or location with 2-step verification where data in transit is securely encrypted.
  • Single integrated dashboard: Quickly and easily view outstanding to-do lists, retrieve any document or vendor records and see time-stamped audit-ready trails for every transaction.

“Bill.com has been a total game changer for our firm and we could not be happier with the move! It has transformed the way we service and engage with clients, allowing us to shift from a cumbersome and time-intensive process to a streamlined and secure digital platform,” said Josh Levine, whose firm, Cornerstone Family Office, provides wealth administration services for ultra-high net worth clients. “In doing so, we’ve reduced the time spent on accounts payables by at least 40 percent. Additionally, the move gave us the tools we needed to quickly adapt to the requirements of a remote work environment and enables us to provide the high-touch support needed to serve our families, without being physically tethered to our office.”

To learn more about Bill.com’s wealth management offering, please visit: https://www.bill.com/wealth-management/.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.bill.com.

Bill.com Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bill.com Launches Tailored Offering for Wealth Management Firms to Help Deliver Bill Pay Services for High-Net-Worth Clients Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMB) today announced a new offering for wealth management firms …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Bill.com to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in November
05.11.20
Bill.com Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results