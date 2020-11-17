 

Roku Announces Limited Edition $17 Roku SE Streaming Player

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the limited-edition Roku SE streaming player ($17 MSRP) will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, Roku is offering extensive discounts on its player lineup with $20 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($49.99 MSRP), $30 off the Roku Streambar ($129.99 MSRP) and Roku Ultra ($99.99 MSRP), plus $15 off the Roku Premiere ($39.99 MSRP) at major retailers where Roku devices are sold nationally from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005405/en/

Roku SE 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Roku SE 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Roku SE

The limited-edition Roku SE streaming player offers an incredible value, makes streaming simple and will be offered at Walmart exclusively for $17 MSRP. Ideal for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting, the Roku SE is compact and comes in a crisp white finish. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more, consumers simply plug the device into their TV using the included High-Speed HDMI Cable and power cable and connect to the internet. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, including The Roku Channel, users can enjoy more free content without spending more.

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere is great for first time streamers with HD, 4K or HDR TVs, or those who are looking to futureproof their streaming experience. It will be sold for $24.99, $15 off the $39.99 MSRP from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30. The Roku Premiere features a Premium High Speed HDMI Cable that connects the device to the TV and with quick set up and an easy on-screen experience users can stream the most talked-about TV across free and paid channels quickly. It also features a simple remote featuring channel shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels and the free Roku mobile app which offers a variety of features including a remote, on screen keyboard, private listening via headphones and more. Automatic software updates deliver new features and functionality over time.

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+, known for its high-performance portability, will be sold for $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30. Ideal for hiding behind the TV, Roku Streaming Stick+ is portable allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows and movies anywhere, anytime during the holiday season and into the new year. Designed to not only be portable, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is great for mounted TVs. The device also offers smooth HD, 4K and HDR streaming and includes a long-range wireless receiver for extended range and a stronger signal plus a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons.

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roku Announces Limited Edition $17 Roku SE Streaming Player Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the limited-edition Roku SE streaming player ($17 MSRP) will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, Roku is offering extensive discounts on its player lineup …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:37 Uhr
Der Roku Channel könnte die Zuschauerzahl wieder verdoppeln
13.11.20
Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
13.11.20
2 Nasdaq-Gewinner, die man kennen muss
11.11.20
Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support Now Available on Select 4K Roku Streaming Players
10.11.20
Roku: „Darum ist die Aktie eine Top-Wachstumschance“
08.11.20
Roku, The Trade Desk & Square: 3 Aktien, die zum Ende der letzten Woche richtig aufgedreht haben!
06.11.20
Top-Streaming-Aktie Roku: Nanu? Woher kommt der Umsatzsprung (und ist die Aktie ein Kauf)?
05.11.20
Roku Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
Roku gewinnt während die Streamer miteinander konkurrieren
01.11.20
Die echte HBO-Max-Abonnentenzahl, die Investoren kennen müssen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
44
ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?