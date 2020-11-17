Roku Announces Limited Edition $17 Roku SE Streaming Player

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the limited-edition Roku SE streaming player ($17 MSRP) will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, Roku is offering extensive discounts on its player lineup with $20 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($49.99 MSRP) , $30 off the Roku Streambar ($129.99 MSRP) and Roku Ultra ($99.99 MSRP), plus $15 off the Roku Premiere ($39.99 MSRP) at major retailers where Roku devices are sold nationally from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30.

Roku SE 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Roku SE

The limited-edition Roku SE streaming player offers an incredible value, makes streaming simple and will be offered at Walmart exclusively for $17 MSRP. Ideal for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting, the Roku SE is compact and comes in a crisp white finish. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more, consumers simply plug the device into their TV using the included High-Speed HDMI Cable and power cable and connect to the internet. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, including The Roku Channel, users can enjoy more free content without spending more.

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere is great for first time streamers with HD, 4K or HDR TVs, or those who are looking to futureproof their streaming experience. It will be sold for $24.99, $15 off the $39.99 MSRP from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30. The Roku Premiere features a Premium High Speed HDMI Cable that connects the device to the TV and with quick set up and an easy on-screen experience users can stream the most talked-about TV across free and paid channels quickly. It also features a simple remote featuring channel shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels and the free Roku mobile app which offers a variety of features including a remote, on screen keyboard, private listening via headphones and more. Automatic software updates deliver new features and functionality over time.

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+, known for its high-performance portability, will be sold for $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30. Ideal for hiding behind the TV, Roku Streaming Stick+ is portable allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows and movies anywhere, anytime during the holiday season and into the new year. Designed to not only be portable, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is great for mounted TVs. The device also offers smooth HD, 4K and HDR streaming and includes a long-range wireless receiver for extended range and a stronger signal plus a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons.