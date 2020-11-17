Geoverse Appoints Bob Gault as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Sales and Marketing Initiatives

Helping businesses and communities drive economic growth through connectivity, Geoverse welcomes Bob Gault as its new chief commercial officer. Gault will be responsible for the sales and marketing activities across Geoverse.

Bob Gault, Chief Commercial Officer - Geoverse (Photo: Business Wire)

Reporting to Geoverse CEO Rod Nelson, he will build up the sales team and the company’s growing stable of partners to identify new opportunities and grow the pipeline. Geoverse is growing, and Gault arrives at a critical time.

“Geoverse is uniquely positioned at the forefront of a dynamic market opportunity, and Bob will define our go-to-market strategy and lead its execution,” Nelson said. “With Bob’s experience and extensive contacts we will capitalize on our technology and operations leadership to rapidly grow in the private cellular network segment and across our entire business.”

Prior to his arrival, Gault was chief revenue officer for Extreme Networks, a billion-dollar worldwide networking company serving the enterprise, where he directed sales and service organizations across international markets and worked directly with enterprise customers and global channel partners. Gault also worked at Cisco for 17 years and was responsible for worldwide go-to-market plans for service providers, system integrators, and managed services partners.

“I joined Geoverse because it’s truly a unique opportunity,” Gault said. “We are in the early innings of a major market shift and I felt the company was on the inside track to take advantage. Plus, for me, it blends the best of both worlds, an entrepreneurial environment backed by the deep resources and experience of an established global technology company. This will enable us to do a lot for our customers and if we execute properly, will allow us to emerge as a clear leader.”

For more information about Geoverse, visit our website, or register for our webinar on the fundamentals of funding, building, and operating your own private cellular network.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a mobile operator that provides comprehensive in-building cellular solutions to enable users and devices to roam across public carrier networks seamlessly and securely. The company’s private 5G/LTE wireless network offering—using innovations like citizens broadband radio service (CBRS)—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, robust, and flexible network for private applications and high-performance coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator across the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating connectivity solutions for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005421/en/