 

Dropbox Goes All in on Remote Work Unveils New Features and Tools for Distributed Teams

Today Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) unveiled the next iteration of its collaborative workspace—Dropbox Spaces—in addition to several new features that help teams get organized, collaborate, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent Virtual First announcement, and demonstrates a holistic approach to leading the remote work revolution as more businesses embrace this long-term shift.

The sudden move to distributed work has introduced a unique set of challenges for teams. In a recent Economist Intelligence Unit study, remote workers reported increased working hours and volume of work, risk of miscommunication, and difficulty working with multiple collaborators. Dropbox aims to address these challenges and more with Dropbox Spaces 2.0, several new workflow features, and new enterprise security features and certifications.

“Since our founding, our customers have turned to Dropbox to get organized and work from anywhere,” said Dropbox co-founder and chief executive officer Drew Houston. “We’ve gone through a one-way door—the dramatic shift we’ve all experienced to distributed work will continue far beyond when the pandemic ends. While the shift to distributed work creates a lot of flexibility and opportunity, it also introduces new challenges and pain points that Dropbox is uniquely positioned to solve. By adopting a Virtual First approach ourselves, we’ll be able to design better products for this new environment. Our latest launch is an example of this.”

"These features make it easier for people to work as a distributed team, and support better governance and compliance," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director, Social and Collaboration, IDC. "These features are designed to streamline communications and teamwork, and ensure their teams remain connected and productive from wherever they work."

Improve team collaboration with Dropbox Spaces 2.0

Dropbox unveiled the next version of Dropbox Spaces: the virtual workspace that brings teams and projects together. Building toward the vision laid out for Dropbox Spaces last year, the product has evolved to help teams streamline their work, prioritize their day, and stay connected to move work forward. Initially introduced as an evolution of the shared folder, Spaces is now a standalone product that enables teams to collaborate with internal and external collaborators on projects—from kickoff to delivery. Spaces brings the best-loved collaboration features from across Dropbox into a single surface to help teams manage projects together. These include:

