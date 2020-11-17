Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT ), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on November 16, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.

