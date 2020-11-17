Shop Small and Pay It Forward on Small Business Saturday Social Media Endorsements Can be Worth an Estimated $197 Billion for U.S. Small Businesses
This holiday season, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is kicking off its 11th annual Small Business Saturday with a social media campaign that can help amplify the positive impact that U.S. consumers can have on small businesses. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact study, released today, the majority of (78%) small business owners say that positive feedback on social media is a significant driver of business. In fact, the study found that endorsements of small businesses on social media may be worth as much as an estimated $197 billion for the U.S. small business economy1. Beyond that perceived value, positive social media mentions can go even further this year, as 89% of consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005491/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
This year’s Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 28 during Thanksgiving weekend, is an important part of the holiday season for small merchants as they work to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, an estimated 110 million people participated in Small Business Saturday, and sales hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending2. Initially founded in 2010 by American Express in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday has evolved into a year-round global Shop Small campaign to support small merchants, and earlier this year, American Express helped jumpstart spending at small businesses by committing more than $200 million through the company’s largest ever global Shop Small campaign3.
“Small Business Saturday is an important part of our global Shop Small campaign, and small businesses need our support more than ever as they continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “We know 88% of U.S. consumers feel a personal commitment to support small businesses in the wake of the pandemic. Whether online, curbside or safely in store, we’re reminding consumers that they can help make an impact by shopping small and sharing their favorite small businesses on social media all holiday season long.”
0 Kommentare