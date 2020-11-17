This holiday season, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is kicking off its 11th annual Small Business Saturday with a social media campaign that can help amplify the positive impact that U.S. consumers can have on small businesses. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact study, released today, the majority of (78%) small business owners say that positive feedback on social media is a significant driver of business. In fact, the study found that endorsements of small businesses on social media may be worth as much as an estimated $197 billion for the U.S. small business economy1. Beyond that perceived value, positive social media mentions can go even further this year, as 89% of consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended.

