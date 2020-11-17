 

Shop Small and Pay It Forward on Small Business Saturday Social Media Endorsements Can be Worth an Estimated $197 Billion for U.S. Small Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

This holiday season, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is kicking off its 11th annual Small Business Saturday with a social media campaign that can help amplify the positive impact that U.S. consumers can have on small businesses. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact study, released today, the majority of (78%) small business owners say that positive feedback on social media is a significant driver of business. In fact, the study found that endorsements of small businesses on social media may be worth as much as an estimated $197 billion for the U.S. small business economy1. Beyond that perceived value, positive social media mentions can go even further this year, as 89% of consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005491/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 28 during Thanksgiving weekend, is an important part of the holiday season for small merchants as they work to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, an estimated 110 million people participated in Small Business Saturday, and sales hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending2. Initially founded in 2010 by American Express in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday has evolved into a year-round global Shop Small campaign to support small merchants, and earlier this year, American Express helped jumpstart spending at small businesses by committing more than $200 million through the company’s largest ever global Shop Small campaign3.

“Small Business Saturday is an important part of our global Shop Small campaign, and small businesses need our support more than ever as they continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “We know 88% of U.S. consumers feel a personal commitment to support small businesses in the wake of the pandemic. Whether online, curbside or safely in store, we’re reminding consumers that they can help make an impact by shopping small and sharing their favorite small businesses on social media all holiday season long.”

Seite 1 von 4
American Express Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shop Small and Pay It Forward on Small Business Saturday Social Media Endorsements Can be Worth an Estimated $197 Billion for U.S. Small Businesses This holiday season, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is kicking off its 11th annual Small Business Saturday with a social media campaign that can help amplify the positive impact that U.S. consumers can have on small businesses. According to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
16.11.20
American Express Enhances Early Pay Supply Chain Solution for Large Companies
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
11.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets, VISA, American Express: Pay per Coin & Click!
09.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Biden, Corona-Impfstoff treiben Dow auf Rekord
09.11.20
Aktien New York: Börse feiert Biden und setzt auf Corona-Impfstoff
09.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Börse feiert Biden und setzt auf Corona-Impfstoff
08.11.20
3 Aktien, die dir das Leben versüßen können
06.11.20
Die Wall Street hat diese 3 Aktien aufgegeben – und das ist ein riesiger Fehler
01.11.20
Warren Buffetts 3 „älteste“ Positionen: Und was wir Foolishe Investoren davon lernen können

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.20
8
American Express