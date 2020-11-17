Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced its Life Sciences Fall 2020 release, incorporating several major product updates that will allow Model N’s customers to drive topline growth, reduce revenue leakage, improve operational efficiency, and help ensure regulatory compliance. Key among Model N’s updates for Fall 2020 include the introduction of “what-if analysis” capabilities in its Government Pricing product for Discount Reallocation. This allows users to analyze how calculation methodology changes impact government prices and the financial impact of government price changes and commercial strategy. ​

The Global Pricing Management module has been updated to advance its forecasting capabilities. The release will allow users to take forecasting to a new level with the Volume Forecasts Management Module. This module includes: