 

Model N's Fall 2020 Release for Life Sciences New Features Streamline Pricing, Operations, Compliance and Cloud Deployment

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced its Life Sciences Fall 2020 release, incorporating several major product updates that will allow Model N’s customers to drive topline growth, reduce revenue leakage, improve operational efficiency, and help ensure regulatory compliance. Key among Model N’s updates for Fall 2020 include the introduction of “what-if analysis” capabilities in its Government Pricing product for Discount Reallocation. This allows users to analyze how calculation methodology changes impact government prices and the financial impact of government price changes and commercial strategy. ​

The Global Pricing Management module has been updated to advance its forecasting capabilities. The release will allow users to take forecasting to a new level with the Volume Forecasts Management Module. This module includes:

  • New Competitive Data Module will provide the capability to manage competitor products and prices in an efficient way
  • Price Certificates functionality extended with an Approval Workflow Module that provides options to submit, approve or reject generated Price Certificates
  • Re-designed product page improves the user experience and offers new customization capabilities

The Model N Life Sciences Fall 2020 release provides critical capabilities to customers seeking to leverage the latest technology to support their digital transformation. Model N’s latest release is particularly timely, given that life sciences companies are among the firms most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and related supply chain issues, and are looking for solutions that will improve their business processes. As a leader of contracting and pricing solutions, Model N helps support life sciences companies’ ongoing efforts to develop, manufacture and bring to market supplies, diagnostics, therapies, and potential vaccines that are integral to the global fight against COVID-19.

“Model N’s Fall 2020 release introduces new analytics capabilities that help our customers reduce revenue leakage and increase their top and bottom line,” commented Model N’s Chief Product Officer, Suresh Kannan. “Release after release, our innovations help our customers accelerate SaaS transitions. Each release offers improved handling of emerging business challenges and the ability to stay compliant globally.”

