 

LAD Acquires $210 million in Luxury Revenue in the Strategically Important Washington DC Area

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), today announced it has acquired Sterling Luxury Group (Sterling Motorcars) in Loudoun County Virginia, one of the most affluent counties in the United States. The transaction includes BMW and Mini of Sterling, as well as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lamborghini and McLaren brands, adding three new premium luxury brands to its portfolio. These additions further increase our brand selection and broadest national network in the industry, now reaching over 95% of the United States.

The Sterling acquisition marks their entry into the strategically important Mid-Atlantic portion of the country, LAD’s first location in Virginia and another top 10 metropolitan market. “Entering our seventh top 10 market in the country further enables LAD to conveniently and affordably serve our customers throughout their complete ownership lifecycle,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway’s President and CEO. “This acquisition accelerates our unique omni-channel strategy and takes us one large step closer to achieving the year one network growth aspiration of our five-year 50/50 plan.”

The transaction is expected to add $225 million in annualized revenue, bringing LAD’s total network expansion to over $3.4 billion in revenue to-date in 2020. Lithia & Driveway financed this transaction using capital recently raised in concurrent equity and debt offerings that closed in early October.

“Sterling Motorcars is a high-performing fixture in the Washington D.C./Beltway corridor and is well-respected for the exceptional customer service and attention to detail they provide their clientele,” said LAD’s President and CEO Bryan DeBoer. “This is a very important milestone for Lithia and expands our national footprint in the mid-Atlantic. We are excited to welcome their team to the Lithia Motors family.”

About Lithia & Driveway:

LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer’s vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. LAD’s omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites:

www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com

Lithia Motors on Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Lithia Motors on Twitter

http://twitter.com/lithiamotors

Lithia Motors (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LAD Acquires $210 million in Luxury Revenue in the Strategically Important Washington DC Area Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), today announced it has acquired Sterling Luxury Group (Sterling Motorcars) in Loudoun County Virginia, one of the most affluent counties in the United States. The transaction includes BMW and Mini of Sterling, as well …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Lithia Motors Announces the Addition of $1.4 billion in Revenues from the Keyes Automotive Group in Southwest Region
09.11.20
Lithia Motors CFO Recognized as a Leading Woman in the Auto Industry
21.10.20
Lithia Reports Highest Quarterly Net Income in Company History