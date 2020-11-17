 

Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Driven by Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 Hyatt hotels and resorts in destinations across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East are providing complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. In turn, these businesses are able to continue operating in different ways and offer Hyatt guests distinct and enriching experiences that foster a meaningful connection to the destination’s local community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005541/en/

Hyatt Regency Atlanta celebrates the city’s food culture by providing kitchen space to Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Regency Atlanta celebrates the city’s food culture by providing kitchen space to Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new travel landscape, Hyatt remains committed to reimagining the hotel experience – going beyond cleanliness to consider the entire hotel journey. Guided by creativity and care, Hyatt’s path forward is about reigniting the joy of travel. Hyatt Loves Local enriches the travel experience and helps strengthen local communities during this unprecedented time.

“By always listening to our guests, members and colleagues, we understand their strong desire to not only experience the Hyatt hotels’ destinations but also to have the opportunity to support local communities,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, brand loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We have been caring for the communities in which Hyatt hotels operate for more than 60 years, and we are proud so many Hyatt hotels around the world are finding new, creative ways to lift up beloved local businesses in this time of need through Hyatt Loves Local.”

From culinary and wellness to fashion and art, Hyatt Loves Local community collaborations span a variety of industries and are taking place at Hyatt properties now and rolling out through the fall. Further, as part of Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitment to foster inclusivity and achieve equality together, some Hyatt Loves Local collaborations are with minority-owned businesses, which are more likely to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 3
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe Driven by Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Hyatt Launches Special Offer Inspiring Travelers to Dream Away and Get Away
04.11.20
Hyatt Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Hyatt Introduces Digital Platform, Hyatt Together, to Inspire Wellbeing at Home or While Traveling
19.10.20
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon