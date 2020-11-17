Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe

Driven by Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 Hyatt hotels and resorts in destinations across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East are providing complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. In turn, these businesses are able to continue operating in different ways and offer Hyatt guests distinct and enriching experiences that foster a meaningful connection to the destination’s local community.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta celebrates the city’s food culture by providing kitchen space to Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new travel landscape, Hyatt remains committed to reimagining the hotel experience – going beyond cleanliness to consider the entire hotel journey. Guided by creativity and care, Hyatt’s path forward is about reigniting the joy of travel. Hyatt Loves Local enriches the travel experience and helps strengthen local communities during this unprecedented time.

“By always listening to our guests, members and colleagues, we understand their strong desire to not only experience the Hyatt hotels’ destinations but also to have the opportunity to support local communities,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, brand loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We have been caring for the communities in which Hyatt hotels operate for more than 60 years, and we are proud so many Hyatt hotels around the world are finding new, creative ways to lift up beloved local businesses in this time of need through Hyatt Loves Local.”

From culinary and wellness to fashion and art, Hyatt Loves Local community collaborations span a variety of industries and are taking place at Hyatt properties now and rolling out through the fall. Further, as part of Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitment to foster inclusivity and achieve equality together, some Hyatt Loves Local collaborations are with minority-owned businesses, which are more likely to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.