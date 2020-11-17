 

Fortune Brands Expands Further Into Outdoor Living; Renames Segment Outdoors & Security and Signs Agreement to Acquire LARSON

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company,” “Fortune Brands,” or “FBHS”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire LARSON Manufacturing (“LARSON”), the North American market leading brand of storm, screen and security doors, for a price, net of tax benefits, of approximately $660 million. LARSON also sells related outdoor living products including retractable screens and porch windows. Fortune Brands today announced it is also renaming its Doors & Security segment to “Outdoors & Security” to better represent the Company’s brands within the segment and to further align with the Company’s growth strategy for this segment of Fortune Brands’ portfolio.

“The acquisition of LARSON is aligned with our strategic focus on the fast-growing outdoor living space. The LARSON suite of products creates a bridge from the inside to the outside of the home, and further strengthens Fortune Brands’ offerings in Doors and Decking,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “LARSON is the industry leading brand in a highly attractive category with differentiated positioning and fast-paced, consumer-driven innovation. We can accelerate growth and profitability by deploying our cross-company capabilities to create added value for all of our stakeholders.”

LARSON is the leading brand in the approximately $1.65 billion U.S. storm door market that is largely driven by repair and remodel activity. Its products create a connection to the outdoors, bringing light and air into the home. LARSON core products are lower-ticket DIY offerings that have a strong presence in the home center retail channel.

“Together, LARSON and Therma-Tru have significant opportunities to drive growth and create value. There is tremendous potential to leverage the innovative products at LARSON with our Therma-Tru and Fiberon offerings to provide a total exterior door system and capitalize on outdoor living trends such as multi-season rooms,” added Fink.

“We are excited to join Fortune Brands. Having worked together this past year on innovations that connect homes to the outdoors, we have come to admire the company and its leading brands. We share a commitment to brand excellence, strong channel relationships and a culture of consumer-driven innovation,” said Jeff Rief, chief executive officer and president, LARSON. “We are looking forward to driving even more growth by seizing new opportunities together in the door, security and outdoor living markets.”

Seite 1 von 3
Fortune Brands Home & Security Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune Brands Expands Further Into Outdoor Living; Renames Segment Outdoors & Security and Signs Agreement to Acquire LARSON Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company,” “Fortune Brands,” or “FBHS”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire LARSON Manufacturing (“LARSON”), the North …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Fiberon and Wolf Home Products Expand Partnership
28.10.20
Fortune Brands Reports Strong 3Q Sales and Profit Growth
27.10.20
Fiberon Launches Interactive Deck Visualization Tool