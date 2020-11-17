Fortune Brands Expands Further Into Outdoor Living; Renames Segment Outdoors & Security and Signs Agreement to Acquire LARSON

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company,” “Fortune Brands,” or “FBHS”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire LARSON Manufacturing (“LARSON”), the North American market leading brand of storm, screen and security doors, for a price, net of tax benefits, of approximately $660 million. LARSON also sells related outdoor living products including retractable screens and porch windows. Fortune Brands today announced it is also renaming its Doors & Security segment to “Outdoors & Security” to better represent the Company’s brands within the segment and to further align with the Company’s growth strategy for this segment of Fortune Brands’ portfolio.

“The acquisition of LARSON is aligned with our strategic focus on the fast-growing outdoor living space. The LARSON suite of products creates a bridge from the inside to the outside of the home, and further strengthens Fortune Brands’ offerings in Doors and Decking,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “LARSON is the industry leading brand in a highly attractive category with differentiated positioning and fast-paced, consumer-driven innovation. We can accelerate growth and profitability by deploying our cross-company capabilities to create added value for all of our stakeholders.”

LARSON is the leading brand in the approximately $1.65 billion U.S. storm door market that is largely driven by repair and remodel activity. Its products create a connection to the outdoors, bringing light and air into the home. LARSON core products are lower-ticket DIY offerings that have a strong presence in the home center retail channel.

“Together, LARSON and Therma-Tru have significant opportunities to drive growth and create value. There is tremendous potential to leverage the innovative products at LARSON with our Therma-Tru and Fiberon offerings to provide a total exterior door system and capitalize on outdoor living trends such as multi-season rooms,” added Fink.

“We are excited to join Fortune Brands. Having worked together this past year on innovations that connect homes to the outdoors, we have come to admire the company and its leading brands. We share a commitment to brand excellence, strong channel relationships and a culture of consumer-driven innovation,” said Jeff Rief, chief executive officer and president, LARSON. “We are looking forward to driving even more growth by seizing new opportunities together in the door, security and outdoor living markets.”