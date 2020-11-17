Jefferies Announces Research Alliance With SMBC Nikko Securities in Japan

Pete Forlenza, Global Head of Equities at Jefferies, commented, “This alliance reflects the fast-growing presence of Jefferies’ equities franchise for clients all over the world. As part of our equity research coverage universe, Jefferies directly covers more than 3,200 companies globally, including over 1,100 companies in the U.S., as well as approximately 700 additional companies under research coverage through several co-branded alliances in APAC, providing Jefferies’ clients with robust and comprehensive coverage of regional companies. This new alliance with SMBC Nikko Securities represents another innovative way to reach and service global clients and investors interested in Jefferies’ industry-leading U.S. equities research.”

Jefferies today announced that it has established a research alliance with SMBC Nikko Securities in Japan. Under the arrangement, SMBC Nikko Securities will translate and distribute selected U.S. equity research reports published by Jefferies to SMBC Nikko Securities’ retail clients in Japan. The 2020 Institutional Investor All-America Research Survey placed Jefferies 8th in the U.S. this year, and the firm regularly ranks highly in similar analyses.

Makoto Nishioka, Executive Officer and Head of Product Marketing at SMBC Nikko Securities INC, commented, “We believe that with increasing interest in U.S. equity assets by our retail customers, analyst reports prepared by experts in the United States have become even more important. This research alliance with Jefferies will strengthen our offering for customers who already are investing in or considering investing in US equities. We are very pleased to address this strong interest in U.S. stocks as we continue to expand the information that meets our customers’ needs.“

With this research alliance, SMBC Nikko Securities will establish a new translation platform to convert the Jefferies research reports into Japanese and provide them to customers together with the original English version. Research on high-profile stocks will be translated initially, with coverage gradually expanding to about 100 stocks. The service will first be provided through the SMBC Nikko Securities sales staff and eventually via email and the Nikko EZ website system.

This alliance with SMBC Nikko Securities further strengthens Jefferies’ growing equities franchise in Asia. During the past several years, the firm has significantly expanded its business in the region, adding approximately 200 Jefferies employees in the last two years to better serve its global institutional client base.

Previously, Jefferies entered into similar arrangements with DBS Wealth of Singapore and Standard Bank’s SBG Securities to distribute selected Jefferies’ equity research reports to certain clients of these institutions.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About SMBC Nikko Securities

SMBC Nikko Securities is Japanese Major Securities, founded in 1918 as Kawashimaya shoten. Over the past 100 years, SMBC Nikko Securities have provided high-quality consulting services and solutions through 140 branches in Japan. Since October 2009 SMBC Nikko Securities joined the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (TSE: 8316), redoubling efforts in improving ability to support clients, both individuals and corporates, and enhancing capabilities as the core securities company in the full line financial group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005801/en/