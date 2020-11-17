FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND OF $.26 PER SHARE

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank, declared a cash dividend of $.26 per share of common stock, which will be paid on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020. The $.26 per share dividend is equal to the most recent dividend paid in June 2020. The combined 2020 dividend of $.52 per share represents a 3.9% yield on the current market value of $13.25 per share and represents a 2.0% increase over the $.51 per share dividend paid in 2019. The annual dividend has increased for 10 consecutive years.



Please visit the investor relations section of the Bank’s website, www.fmb1919.bank. It includes press releases, financial information, stock information, peer analysis, and information about Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. officers and directors.