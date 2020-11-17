Draganfly Announces Record Revenue and Gross Profit in Third Quarter 2020

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“ Draganfly ” or the “ Company ”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce its preliminary third quarter revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Revenue growth and gross profit in the third quarter was driven by a combination of organic growth, the recent acquisition of Dronelogics Systems Inc., and sales from COVID-19 screening products.

Revenue in the third quarter grew by 222% to a record of $1,453,000, compared to revenue of $451,000 in the same period in 2019;

Revenue increased $527,365 or 56% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020; and

Gross Profit increased by 47.5% in the third quarter as compared to the same period in 2019 and increased 29% from the previous quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “This significant increase in our revenue and gross profitability is a testament to our expanded suite of world class products and services. We will continue to integrate our recent acquisition and look forward to growing market awareness of our COVID-19 screening and telehealth technologies.”

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company will file its consolidated interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and associated management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or about November 24, 2020.

