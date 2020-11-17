Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Reports Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income of $12.2 Million

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights