 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Reports Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income of $12.2 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Generated $12.2 million in net revenue in the third quarter of 2020, an 11.25% increase when compared to the previous quarter in 2020;
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA of $175,755
  • Gross profit for the period ending September 30, 2020, was $9.1 million;
  • GAAP Sales and Marketing expense decreased as a percentage of sales from 51.9% in the second quarter of 2020 to 49.3% in the third quarter of 2020;
  • New Ordinary Loss decreased by $.41 million when compared to second quarter of 2020
  • The Company’s subsidiary HempMeds launched a retail partnership with Gelson’s Market to sell the Company’s cannabidiol (CBD) topical and beauty products throughout Southern California;
  • The Company’s investment company Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife”) (OTCQB: KLFE), now known as Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX), was granted patents in 16 European territories and Canada;
  • Promoted Todd Morrow to Chief Financial and Information Officer and the Company’s co-founder Michelle Sides, Esq. as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer;
  • Hired financial executive Robert A. Wells as Vice President of Finance;
  • The Company’s subsidiary Kannaway began recruiting CBD users to participate in the ValidCare CBD safety study;
  • Expanded its production and warehouse facility to keep up with demand, further vertically integrating the Company’s supply chain, enabling broader product R&D and internal manufacturing;
  • The Japanese division of the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway had its best revenue month ever in Company history in August 2020;
  • The Company’s CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Executive of the Year – Food & Beverage, HempMeds was awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Consumer Products – Food & Beverage, Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder was honored with a Silver Stevie Award for Maverick of the Year and Kannaway earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in International Expansion;
  • In the 2020 World CEO Awards, the Company’s CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was named a Bronze Award winner for Top CEO of the Year – The Visionary and Blake Schroeder, CEO of the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway, was honored with a Silver Award for Top CEO of the Year;
  • Became the first company to reach a two-year milestone in high-level CBD hemp oil stability study through long-term stability testing on its flagship THC-free CBD oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X (RSHO-X).

“It’s encouraging to see our costs, specifically in the area of sales and marketing, decrease while our sales increased in this quarter when compared to the previous one, and a positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We feel very optimistic about finishing out the year strong, with consumers interested in wellness at an all-time high headed into the holidays. Additionally, we are very optimistic about the overall landscape with so many states entering the cannabis industry through recently passed legislation, signaling that the stigma for the entire plant, including hemp, is diminishing.”

Seite 1 von 3
Medical Marijuana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Reports Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income of $12.2 Million SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Honored as Winner of Two 2020 BIG Awards for Business
29.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Enters CBN Market; Expands Cannabinoid Portfolio
27.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway Honored in 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards
20.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Announces New Evolve Supplement Product Line