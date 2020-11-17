Morphic Therapeutic to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral therapies targeting integrins for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that members of the Morphic management are scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference with a Company presentation at 2:55 PM ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.