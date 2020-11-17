 

Lincoln Land Erste B.V. merger to MAXIMA LT, UAB finished

On 17 November 2020, Maxima group company in Netherlands Lincoln Land Erste B.V. was merged to MAXIMA LT, UAB and therefore ceased its operations.

The end of this merger finished the process of simplifying Maxima group ownership structure, as was previously reported by MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB. From now on, the group retail operators in Latvia and Estonia are owned by Maxima Grupė (67%) together with Maxima LT (33%). In Poland and Bulgaria, where further expansion is planned, Maxima Grupė owns 100% of the shares of the group retail operators. Real estate of the group is managed 100% by the respective retail operators in the particular geographic area of their operations through special-purpose real estate entities. 

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora which operates in the Baltics.

Maxima Grupė is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:
Greta Koraliovienė
 „Maxima grupė“, Head of Legal Services
Greta.Koralioviene@maximagrupe.eu


