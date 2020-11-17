Eguana Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Investment from Institutional Investor

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“ Eguana ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “ Common Share ” and collectively, the “ Common Shares ”) at an issue price of $0.15 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1.5 million. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to expedite the development and launch of a higher power cobalt free lithium iron phosphate product and for general working capital purposes.

Stifel GMP and Fort Capital Securities Ltd. (together, the “Agents”) acted as agents in connection with the Offering.

“Grid modernization is rapidly developing and consumers are taking an active approach in their technology and system configuration choices,” said Justin Holland, Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy to have increased institutional support and closing this financing puts the team in position to continue expediting development staying in a leadership position with residential storage technology.”

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of $112,500 and issued the Agents 750,000 broker warrants (each, a “Broker Warrant” and collectively, the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from November 17, 2020 (the “Closing Date”).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.