Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) today announced select preliminary
unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The Company wishes to emphasize that these preliminary unaudited financial results are based on management’ initial compilation of financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and are subject to modifications in conjunction with the completion of the Company’ annual closing of audit processes. The Company is planning to release its annual audited financial statements on or about January 13, 2021.
Highlights
- For Q4-20, Gross Merchant Volume (‘GMV’) totaled $3,350k compared to $2,577k for Q4-19, an increase of $773k or 30%;
- For Q4-20, the Company generated revenues of $1,441k compared to $864k for Q4-19, a year-over-year increase of $577k or 67%, including $864k of software (‘SaaS’) revenues and $577k from the additional sales of 3D photography equipment following the acquisition of Immersolution in February 2020;
- For Q4-20, the Company generated an EBITDA of $611k compared to $453k for Q4-19, an improvement of $158k;
- As of September 30, 2020, cash totaled $885k (for liquidities of $1,159k) compared to $628k as of September 30, 2019. Working capital totaled +$433k, when adjusted for the short-term portion of long-term liabilities;
- In July 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of its new commercial office in Saint-Hubert (Quebec) for a purchase price of $669k, which
has been financed through a 20-year amortization term loan bearing interest at the financial institution variable rate + 3.00% (3.98%).
Selected financial information
|
Three-month
period ended
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Three-month
period ended
Sept. 30, 2019
|
Twelve-month
period ended
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Twelve-month
period ended
Sept. 30, 2019
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) *
|3,350
|2,577
|9,776
|9,463
|Revenues**
|1,441
|864
|4,594
|4,454
|COGS and direct charges
|507
|48
|1,449
|1,076
|
Gross margin **
