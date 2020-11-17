Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) today announced select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020.



The Company wishes to emphasize that these preliminary unaudited financial results are based on management’ initial compilation of financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and are subject to modifications in conjunction with the completion of the Company’ annual closing of audit processes. The Company is planning to release its annual audited financial statements on or about January 13, 2021.