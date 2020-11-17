 

Galaxy Gaming Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming, announced today its financial results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019

  • Revenue decreased 67% to $1,798K
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 98% to $36K1
  • Net loss of $(1,297)K vs. net income of $580K

9 Months 2020 vs. 9 Months 2019

  • Revenue decreased 57% to $6,956K
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 98% to $116K2
  • Net loss of $(3,387)K vs. net income of $2,096K

Balance Sheet Changes (vs. December 31, 2019)

Cash decreased 72% to $2,669K
Total long-term liabilities (gross) increased $571K to $48,590K
Stockholders’ deficit decreased to $(26,487)K

Executive Comments

“The highlight of Q3 was the acquisition of Progressive Games Partners LLC, strengthening our position in the rapidly emerging online segment,” said Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s President and CEO. “In the physical casino segment, we saw a significant improvement over Q2, but it’s clear that the industry is not out of the woods yet. We will continue to support our clients as they adjust to the continuing changes brought on by the pandemic.”

“We used a significant amount of cash in the PGP acquisition but, with the recent completion of the Main Street financing, our liquidity remains adequate,” stated Harry Hagerty, Galaxy’s CFO. “We remain grateful to our bank lenders for their help in securing this new financing and for their patience as we work through the financial consequences of the pandemic. We recently completed Amendment #7 to our Credit Agreement, which applies the $2.4 million Minimum EBITDA covenant to include Q3 2020 and all future periods.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner Games Marketing Ltd., Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com. Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:

Media: Phylicia Middleton (702) 936-5216
Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1753

1 Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020 excludes approximately $183K of legal and other expenses related to our litigation with Triangulum Partners LLC.
2 Adjusted EBITDA in 9 months 2020 excludes approximately $836K of legal and other expenses related to our litigation with Triangulum Partners LLC.


Galaxy Gaming Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galaxy Gaming Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming, announced today its financial results for the fiscal quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Galaxy Gaming Receives $4mm Main Street Loan