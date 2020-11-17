 

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. CEO to Lock Up Over $10 Million Worth of Stock Purchased Directly Out of the Market

San Diego, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: TSNP) (“Tesoro”) announced today that the company’s CEO and President, Brian Foote, has agreed to convert over 318 million shares recently purchased by him out of the retail market to a new class of Preferred shares.

The conversion will be transacted following the imminent completion of the merger between Tesoro and HUMBL LLC, which will coincide with the redomiciling of the corporation to Delaware.

Upon completion of the conversion, Tesoro’s issued and outstanding number of common shares will have been reduced by over 860 million shares since Mr. Foote became President of Tesoro.

The company does not anticipate that the number of common shares outstanding will increase during the remainder of 2020 and throughout 2021.

About HUMBL

The mission of HUMBL and HUMBL Hubs is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to disrupt entrenched regional banks, wire services and roadside finance providers in emerging markets such as Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo and Zelle.

For those customers without a smartphone, HUMBL Hubs will allow participating merchants to deliver contactless payments, text ordering and money services across the full pyramid of end-users in these markets.

 “We didn’t build HUMBL for the 450 million digital customers using Apple Pay, but for the 7 billion people for whom money has a totally different set of global pathways, access points and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL corporate website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLPay.com


