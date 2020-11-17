 

AssetMark CEO Charles Goldman to Keynote at FPA of Miami Symposium

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced Charles Goldman, President and CEO at AssetMark, will present “The Future of Financial Advice” at the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Miami Symposium taking place virtually on November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET.

The financial services landscape is changing quickly as investors increasingly demand lower-cost solutions and holistic, fiduciary advice--all augmented by technology. Financial advisors are under tremendous pressure to meet increasing client expectations, manage their businesses, and stay compliant.

Mr. Goldman will discuss the future of financial advice and how advisors can grow their businesses and meet these challenges by enhancing their services and focusing on delivering personalized guidance and the attention clients need to build trusted, meaningful relationships.

The 15th Annual FPA of Miami Symposium features an all-star lineup of presenters and qualifies for seven hours of CE credit.

To register for the event, click here.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020. For more information visit assetmark.com.

Media Contact:
Chris Blake
MSR Communications for AssetMark, Inc.
chris@msrcommunications.com

Source: AssetMark, Inc.


