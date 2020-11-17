 

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Robert G. Pedersen II to Advisory Board

Northridge, California, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a US-based fintech company, focused on building 21st Century digital payment solutions, announced that a veteran business leader Robert G. Pedersen II has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Pedersen has extensive experience in operations, marketing, and financial management.

“I have known Robert for many years.  It was a privilege to work with him on taking ZAGG public and helping to raise the requisite capital needed at that time. Robert is the best executing CEO I have ever seen. He has acute business development expertise,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “His talent, integrity, and experience should be invaluable to our company as we seek to accelerate our business development and continue to evolve. We are delighted to have Mr. Pedersen on our Advisory Board and I look forward to working closely with him again.”

Mr. Pedersen is currently an executive with privately held Cariloha, LLC (sister company of Del Sol), a retailer chain with more than 50 store locations worldwide. Prior to Cariloha, Mr. Pedersen was co-founder, CEO and Chairman of ZAGG, Inc, a mobile consumer electronics company. Under Mr. Pedersen’s leadership ZAGG flourished, and in less than 8 years the company went from a start-up, to generating over $265 million in annual revenue. Additionally, he took ZAGG from OTC markets to the Russell 2000 Index, and then up-listed on NASDAQ.

“The financial industry is going through a major overhaul and introducing new technologies and services to consumers and businesses worldwide. Innovative has developed a unique Fintech business model that encompasses various segments and opportunities to the unbanked and underbanked consumers,” said Mr. Pedersen. “The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted many consumers and small businesses, and I envision that the Innovative platform and blockchain technology will be able to meaningfully simplify financial service transactions for people. It is great to reconnect with Bill, as he did an outstanding job in helping ZAGG during its critical time of going public, and I look forward to assisting Innovative Payment Solutions with their growth strategy.”

