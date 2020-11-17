 

CurrencyWorks Selected by Forensic Art Certification Technology Inc. to build its Art Authenticity Blockchain

All-in-one solution will integrate interferometry, automation and blockchain technology to solve centuries old issue

Los Angeles, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech platforms for Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Digital Assets that reduce costs, increase transactions plus liquidity and drive user engagement, announced being selected to create a solution that will change the art market by applying forensic and blockchain technology to prevent art forgeries and fakes.

FACT (Forensic Art Certification Technology) is a forensic analysis tool utilizing interferometer technology and the blockchain to create an immutable record of ownership, and verification that the piece of artwork received is the artwork originally scanned. The interferometer can capture images with incredible precision allowing the FACT system to accurately verify that an image scanned is the same as the image received.

By applying forensic technology and innovative thinking to the issue of art crime CurrencyWorks was selected to develop a patent pending all-in-one solution for Authenticity Verification, Condition Reporting and Collection Management. Leveraging technological advancements in Interferometry, Automation, and Blockchain Technology, FACT offers a truly secure object-oriented approach to one of this centuries’ oldest issues.

Under the terms of the agreement the minimum contract value is US$500,000.00 and up to US$2M. This also includes possible multi-year operational support.

“Every year, US$6B Black Market for Art that the FBI estimates worth of art is sold around the world – and an estimated 20% of them are forgeries. FACT uses forensic science to validate the authenticity of original works to sniff out fraud and put an end to the US$6B art forgery market,” said Bruce Elliott, CurrencyWorks President.

Art crime is estimated to be the 3rd highest grossing crime after money laundering and terrorist activities; however, only a fraction of the resources are dedicated to stopping it relative to other crimes.

“This technology will have the ability to validate art originality in every sector of the industry,” said Patricia Trompeter, FACT President. “We are excited to partner with the team at CurrencyWorks that has deep roots in developing blockchain solutions to successfully bring this to market and help us to revolutionize the global art world.”

